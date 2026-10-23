Prince Harry stays tight-lipped as Meghan faces heat

Prince Harry's silence has sparked a new question — was he also aware of the facts about Meghan Markle's father's past?

The Duke of Sussex stayed tight-lipped to the world, but his message to Meghan is loud and clear as the couple are on the same page even after this shocking reveal about Thomas Markle.

However, the Duchess faces intense heat over the disturbing allegations against her father.

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Insiders say: "Harry has known about the 2018 letter since the beginning."

They added: "The Duke was there when the letter, passed on by the Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, landed just weeks after their fairytale wedding."

They went on: "He witnessed how painful it was for his new bride. And he made a choice to stand with her at the difficult time. He chose her safety over optics."

His recent gestures also suggest that he knew much about Thomas' past as he never forced Meghan to reconcile with her father. Not when the wedding paparazzi scandal broke. Not when Thomas staged photos. Not even in December 2025, when Thomas had his leg amputated and begged to hear from his daughter from his hospital bed.

While Meghan quietly sent a private letter after pressure from public and media, Harry still stood guard over that boundary.

The insiders claim that the Duke may soon release a statement to clear the air, "not to defend Thomas Markle, but to defend the Duchess' decision."

On the other hand, the Met Police now confirms: "We have not and are not currently investigating a man in his 80s who resides outside the U.K." They are only carrying out an "internal inquiry" to confirm if their royal protection unit even passed the 2018 letter.

If the law itself stayed silent for 8 years, why is the daughter being asked to shout?

This is where Harry's angle becomes powerful. He knows what it is like to be blamed for family sins. He knows what it is like to have your private pain turned into public headlines. His silence is not confusion, it is solidarity.

READ MORE: Why Meghan hid truth about father but 'exposed' royals over Archie?