Kate Middleton's telling look catches royal fans' attention at Windsor

Kate Middleton had eyes only for Prince William during a royal engagement this week during a formal state visit at Windsor Castle.

The couple were standing together on the Royal Dais on Tuesday as they welcomed the Sultan of Oman.

Amid the grandeur of the occasion, the Princess seemed more than happy to let her softer side show as she chatted with William.

Read More: Kensington Palace shares touching detail from Kate's coffee day

The moment quickly charmed fans, who shared their thoughts beneath HELLO!’s Instagram post.

“Her eyes are so pretty! She has the best aura,” one admirer wrote, while another described them as “such a loving couple, our future King and Queen”.

Catherine arrived at the Royal Dais alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, departing from the usual arrangements because the Sultan had travelled without his wife.

William, meanwhile, had greeted the visiting royal at his London residence before joining his wife at Windsor.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales are accustomed to appearing before cameras, it is often the unscripted moments between official engagements that reveal the most about their partnership.

Their relationship began in 2001, when they met as students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Read More: Kate Middleton sends heartfelt message to George

Friendship eventually blossomed into romance, and the couple married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011 in one of the most watched royal weddings of the modern era.