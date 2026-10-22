Kensington Palace shares touching detail from Kate Middleton's coffee day

The Princess of Wales delighted shoppers during a surprise visit to a charity shop and Café 98 in Hoveton, with more than 100 people gathering outside in the hope of seeing the future Queen.

Catherine stopped for a coffee, toured the shop and helped sort through donations.

The visit continued at The Treehouse in Ipswich, one of EACH’s children’s hospices, where the Princess joined young Charlotte Freegard for a music therapy session.

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Charlotte has previously spoken about her enjoyment of the sessions, music has become a valued part of her time at The Treehouse.

The Wales family’s official Instagram account shared photographs celebrating the care provided by the charity.

“Wonderful to visit The Treehouse in Ipswich and see the extraordinary care provided by East Anglia’s Children Hospices,” the caption said.

“It provides a space where children can simply be children, and where families can spend meaningful time together, make precious memories and find moments of joy.”

The message continued: “A wholesome morning meeting some of the children, families, staff and volunteers and hearing how EACH supports families through every stage of their journey.”

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New facilities, which include a hydrotherapy pool and dedicated therapy spaces, will provide valuable support for the children.