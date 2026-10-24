Prince William risks red sofa appearance, but it wasn't a royal brotherly message

Prince William has been trending for Graham Norton’s famous red sofa, making an unexpected television appearance.

The Prince of Wales joined Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham and Robert Irwin on The Graham Norton Show as a first British royal on the popular chat show.

But William’s decision to appear on the programme was about more than an entertaining night on television.

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The Prince was there to promote the Earthshot Prize, the environmental initiative he founded in 2020 to find and support innovative solutions to some of the planet’s most pressing challenges.

With the next Earthshot Prize awards ceremony due to take place in Mumbai, India, in November, the appearance gives William an opportunity to reach viewers who may be less familiar with the project.

Rather than relying on traditional royal engagements, the Prince has increasingly used popular culture and high-profile platforms to bring his environmental work to a wider audience.

The Prince also spoke about his love of films, including the work of Christopher Nolan.

According to Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English, the Prince would choose a format that carries a degree of risk for a royal.

Unlike a carefully choreographed engagement, the show’s atmosphere leaves room for unexpected questions and unscripted exchanges.

His appearance also arrives at a time when interest in the relationship between William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, continues to attract headlines.

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However, there is no confirmed evidence that the television booking was intended as a response to Harry or the ongoing speculation surrounding the brothers.