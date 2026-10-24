Pentagon UFO files reveal mysterious black triangle flying at fighter jet speed without sound

Pentagon’s newly released UFO files have revealed that a mysterious black triangular object capable of moving at fighter jet speeds without making any sound was spotted near a sensitive US military-related facility earlier this year.

As per the newly declassified files, the mysterious sighting took place at a national security site in western United States (U.S.) and federal agents reported it in June.

According to an FBI report, two agents witnessed a dark triangular object resembling a drone, measuring between nine and 15 feet across.

The object reportedly rose vertically to a height of around 300 feet before stopping abruptly and hovering motionless for approximately 20 seconds.

It then accelerated at extraordinary speed, disappearing into a nearby canyon within seconds.

What puzzled the observers was the complete absence of engine noise or visible exhaust, despite the object's apparent speed.

A third official stationed at another observation post also reported detecting the object using thermal equipment.

The agents subsequently searched the area but found no wreckage, damage to vegetation or other physical evidence.

The documents were released on Friday as part of President Donald Trump's initiative to make previously classified information about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs, available to the public.

The Pentagon's latest disclosure includes reports collected by the FBI and other government agencies.

However, the documents do not establish whether the object was an experimental aircraft, an unidentified drone or something else.

The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office recommended further investigation, citing similarities between the reported object's behaviour and other unexplained sightings in the western United States.

The newly released files also contain illustrations of the alleged encounter, although these are not photographs establishing the object's existence.