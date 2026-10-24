Taylor Swift celebrates two decades of music with Swifties

Taylor Swift just marked the 20th anniversary of her music career and celebrated the milestone with her fans who turned the occasion into a social media moment.

The 36-year-old pop superstar shared a nostalgic montage via her management account, Taylor Nation, paying homage to all the album eras.

The Opalite hitmaker released her Debut album on October 24, 2006, which has now turned 20, in the year she was also recognised as a songwriter in not one, but two Hall of Fame inductions.

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Swifties gathered on X, and wrote, "I declare this a national holiday because the music of @taylorswift13 has changed so many lives for the better! I would not have made it through the last 20 years without this lifeline. Happy #20YearsOfTaylorSwift & long live ALL the memories we make!"

Another added, "God, I can't explain how much I love this woman and her music. I love you soo soo soo much Taylor."

A third chimed in, "i loved growing up along side taytay. for the most magical 20 years ever, i’m so thankful for the woman who got me through everything."

More penned, "So thankful I've found her music to help me remember what's actually important in life. Her ability to communicate the human experience is unmatched."

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