Taylor Swift fans grow concerned over 20th anniversary plans

Taylor Swift seems to be going against Swifties' predictions and theories as the 20th anniversary of her Debut album passes by without the announcement for a re-release.

The 36-year-old pop superstar told fans in her letter, that she was satisfied with the re-recording of the album and that it was ready to be released.

Thus, fans had been counting on the milestone anniversary for the re-release, but now that it has approached the Opalite hitmaker has made no such announcement.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift celebrates two decades of music with Swifties

Confused Swifties took to social media and began debating, "so she’s really letting the 20 anniversary just go by..?" while another wrote, "If it doesn't come out this year, it's very likely we won't see it until the 30th anniversary."

A third chimed in, "like girl its perfect for a surprise drop," and "She hates us and wants showgirl to marinate some more," one quipped.

Someone added, "I 10000% believe she is done with the “Taylor’s version” project. She owns her masters. If anything, she’ll give a 20 year deluxe version or something but we gotta let the TV thing go."

While one argued, "I really don't get why she decided to release The Encore now. Like if she released around spring that would make sense, but now? When Debut's 20th anniversary was just around the corner? In my opinion that was just a bad move, but I'm so glad for Patient Zero MV."

READ MORE: Prince William risks Travis wrath with shock admission about Taylor Swift