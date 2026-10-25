Storm Boelo batters UK with 80mph winds, causing travel chaos and cancellations

Following Storm Arwen on Friday, the latest named storm to hit the UK is Storm Boelo, which has caused widespread chaos due to winds gusting up to 80mph, as well as amber warnings in most of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

The amber wind warning from the Met Office covers mainland Scotland, the Western Isles, parts of Northern Ireland and the north of England, starting from Saturday evening and ending on Sunday night.

Wind gusts of 76mph were observed in South Uist, 74mph in Inverbervie, and 68mph in Tiree. Rainfall further posed danger, as 72mm of rain was observed in White Barrow in Wiltshire.

Journeys were highly affected. LNER issued a "do not travel" advisory in certain areas, with a limited service on the route Newcastle-Edinburgh and no services on the Aberdeen route except one.

Northern Rail has offered limited services while the Shields Ferry was cancelled. All 30 CalMac ferry services in western Scotland were cancelled during the weekend. 19 flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport, and Foyle Bridge in Londonderry was shut in both directions.

There were thousands of households without electricity, while over 18,000 households have been left without electricity in the Republic of Ireland, and some were left without electricity in South West England due to Storm Austen.

Various events have been cancelled around the nation, including the Diwali on the Square festival in London, River of Light in Liverpool, Halloween festival in Paisley, and fireworks in Northern Ireland.

Edinburgh Castle, Fountains Abbey, as well as other National Trust and English Heritage sites, were closed.

Jason Kelly, the Met Office chief forecaster, advised people to "secure any loose items outdoors, plan ahead for your travel plans and stay up to date with the forecast." The Police Scotland warned drivers that they should think if their journeys are really necessary or not.