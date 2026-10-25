RJ Mitte's beloved opens up about life after heartbreaking loss





RJ Mitte’s sister, Lacianne Carriere, is finding it hard to accept life without her older brother.



The Breaking Bad actor died on October 12 at the age of 34, and his death has left his family struggling with a loss they never expected.

Carriere recently shared a series of old photos with Mitte on Instagram. Along with the pictures, she wrote about the little things that now remind her of him.

She remembered how his strawberry Fanta was still sitting on her coffee table when she received the news. Even that small detail has become a painful memory for her.

Mitte was not just a brother to Carriere. He also helped raise her and became like a father to her after their mother was left unable to walk following an accident.

READ MORE: Bryan Cranston chokes up sharing regret over RJ Mitte: 'I just wonder'

Carriere said her love for music, films and video games came from the time she spent with him.

At his memorial in Texas last week, she broke down in tears while talking about their bond. She also shared how much they still had planned to do together.

Mitte became famous for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad. His co star Bryan Cranston also shared his sadness, remembering the time they spent together.

Carriere has now promised to keep trying to heal, even though she does not know how life will feel without her brother.