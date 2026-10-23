Bryan Cranston chokes up sharing regret over RJ Mitte: 'I just wonder'

Mitte passed away from suicide at the age of 34

Bryan Cranston is struggling with unanswered questions following the death of his Breaking Bad costar RJ Mitte.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Wednesday, October 21, the 70-year-old actor grew emotional while recalling their attempts to arrange a reunion shortly before Mitte’s death at 34.

“It’s a shame,” Cranston said. “It threw me for a loop for several days. I didn’t understand it. He and I were trying to find out where we were — I was in New York, he was in Texas, and I was coming to L.A. And we were trying to figure out [where we could meet].”

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The Malcolm in the Middle alum added as his voice broke, “I just wonder if he wanted to talk to me about something. It’s like, ‘Oh god.’ Thirty-four years old.”

Cranston also urged anyone struggling with depression to seek support, saying, “You’re not alone. And there’s help to guide you through as best they can, and best you can.”

Mitte, who played Cranston’s onscreen son Walter White Jr., died by suicide on October 12. The pair had recently exchanged texts about meeting for lunch.

In an earlier Instagram tribute, Cranston admitted he did not know whether their meeting would have changed the outcome, but wrote, “But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son.”

READ MORE: Bryan Cranston pays tribute to 'Breaking Bad' son RJ Mitte