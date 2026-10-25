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What is ‘Gen Z' stare? Everything to know about viral expression

The Gen Z stare sparks an etiquette war at workplaces

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Web Desk
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Published October 25, 2026

What is ‘Gen Z’ stare? Everything to know about viral expression
What is ‘Gen Z’ stare? Everything to know about viral expression

An empty, wide-awake stare that younger individuals use at times when it is necessary to respond with words has gone viral on the internet as the "Gen Z stare," giving rise to debates about etiquette, boundaries, and emotional labour.

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the informal slang expression means "a blank look given by members of Generation Z in circumstances in which an oral response would normally be expected." The expression has quickly gained popularity online and is commonly used in conversations about workplace or customer service culture.

The stare essentially is a rejection of performative happiness. According to experts, younger employees tend to refuse to pretend they feel comfortable when it is not the case, especially in jobs with a low salary or insecurity. Instead of reciprocating aggression or forcing a smile despite criticism, the blank stare provides nothing for the agitator to provoke.

In addition, psychologists warn against transforming a popular buzzword into a personality trait. The stare, they claim, might indicate confusion, anxiety, processing, discomfort, or even just another way of looking at an appropriate reaction. Pandemics robbed many young adults of valuable social experience through face-to-face interaction during an important period in their development.

This phenomenon is changing the workplace environment drastically mainly in the sphere of retail counters, hospitality establishments, and at workstations in the office setting. The service industry has been functioning under the assumption that "the customer is always right" for decades; however, today’s generation no longer subscribes to this concept.

Managers are recommended not to diagnose this behavior but communicate by posing questions to understand the cause instead. As norms of communication diverge, the staring pause is gradually becoming a conflict management tool.

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