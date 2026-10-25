Kim Kardashian ‘furious' after Paris Hilton refuses to join new biography





Kim Kardashian was reportedly very angry after Paris Hilton cancelled an interview for her new biography 17 times, bringing back old problems between the two women.



Writer Jonathan Van Meter spent five years working on the book, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future.

The book was written with Kardashian’s approval and will be released on October 27.

While working on the book, Van Meter wanted to speak to Hilton about Kardashian.

The two women have known each other since childhood, and Hilton hired Kardashian to work as her assistant in the early 2000s.

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However, the interview never happened. Van Meter told The Hollywood Reporter that Hilton kept cancelling their meetings over four months.

He said Kardashian was very angry when he shared the news with her.

The writer also felt that the situation brought back some old problems between the former friends.

Kardashian spoke about their friendship during the 2021 reunion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She explained that they had stopped talking for some time when her own fame began to grow.

Moreover, she said they later became close again and that she still respected Hilton.

Kardashian also thanked Hilton for helping her enter the celebrity world. She said she would never forget how much Hilton had helped her career, even after she became famous herself.