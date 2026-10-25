‘Clayface' rules weekend box office as another film expands its reach

DC Studios’ Clayface is leading the US box office, with the horror film expected to make $24 million in its first weekend.



The film has made a strong start, while a documentary about Elizabeth Holmes is also reaching more people in its second week.

Clayface earned $10.4 million on its first day in 3,458 locations.

The film cost $40 million to make and has received good responses from viewers.

It has a 76% score from critics and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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The strong start is good news for Warner Bros., especially after some of its recent films failed to bring in the money the studio had hoped for.

If viewers continue to enjoy Clayface, the film could keep attracting people during Halloween and after the holiday.

Meanwhile, You Can See Everything has reached 2,655 locations, up from 855 in its first weekend.

The documentary is expected to make $20 million this weekend, bringing its total US earnings to $45 million. It is also reported to be the highest earning documentary of the past ten years.

Wildwood is expected to finish third, with $11 million to $12 million.

However, its budget of more than $100 million could make it difficult to earn back its costs.

Street Fighter is expected to take fourth place, followed by Wicker, starring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård.