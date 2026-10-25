Jenna Ortega reveals how early fame changed her view of boundaries





Jenna Ortega has opened up about something from her childhood that still affects how she deals with people today.

The actress says the media training she received while working for Disney Channel made it harder for her to feel comfortable setting limits with others.

Jenna starred in Stuck in the Middle from 2016 to 2018. During that time, she was taught how to speak with reporters and deal with fans.

However, one lesson stayed with her for years.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jenna remembered being told that meeting her might be a special moment for someone.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega reveals why she refuses to watch her own movies

This made her feel that she should always try to make people happy whenever they approached her.

The actress now understands that she cannot always say yes to everyone.

She explained that she may not feel safe taking pictures with strangers, especially when an adult man approaches her unexpectedly.

While some meetings are lovely, others can leave her feeling uncomfortable.

Jenna admitted that learning when to say no is still something she is working on. She wants to be kind to her fans while also feeling safe herself.

The actress has also spoken about living with obsessive compulsive disorder, which began when she was seven. She now uses therapy and medication to manage it.

Jenna will next appear in Klara and the Sun.