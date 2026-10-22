Jenna Ortega reveals why she refuses to watch her own movies

Jenna Ortega shared why she stays away from watching her own movies and reading reviews even if people are talking about her work.

The actress says she would just rather keep some distance from public opinions than let them affect how she sees herself.

Speaking to Vogue, Jenna admitted that watching her films or reading reviews could send her into “a psychosis of some sort.”

The Wednesday star also avoids checking box office numbers as well that her team sends her because she does not want to judge her work by how much money it makes.

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She, however, sometimes hears what people think through friends or Instagram but she is now spending less time on social media.

Jenna believes people already spend too much time looking at themselves online especially with so much fake content created by AI.

The star is currently promoting her new film Klara And The Sun with Amy Adams where she plays Klara, a robot girl which is bought by family to keep their daughter company.

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The film, moreover, didn’t receive a warm response from critics as it currently got 20 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes and many major newspapers have gave it one star.

Despite the poor reviews, Jenna continues to promote the film.