SNK UK takes jibe at royals amid Thomas Markle claims: 'could be royal'

SNK UK takes witty jibe at royals amid Thomas Markle claims: 'could be royal'

As the story continues to develop in the Thomas Markle Sr’s case of child sexual abuse claims, Saturday Night Live UK addressed the controversy with its sharp wit in its latest episode.

Noting the severity of the claims, the show hosts seemed to have taken a dig at the royal family particularly Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in light of the events.

“In royal news, it's been a big 24 hours for Meghan Markle, whose dad has been accused of being an alleged paedophile, in another pathetic attempt to win over the British public,” said Weekend Update co-anchor Paddy Young.

READ MORE: Meghan's father Thomas Markle Sr confesses: ‘Willing to speak with police'

“In 2025, Thomas Markle moved to the Philippines, in a sure sign of his innocence!”

This was followed by co-anchor Ania Magliano, “If the allegations about Meghan Markle's father are true, and he is a paedophile, there is a genuine chance Meghan could be considered royal.”

While Meghan’s father has denied the allegations, it was revealed that his son had found child pornographic material in the house in Philippines and turned it over to the authorities.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a statement in which she admitted to knowing about the allegations when she received a letter in early 2019. She expressed her grief over the children affected and said she had “trusted the authorities would be protecting other families”.

This is not the first time the royal family has been featured in the comedy sketch show. The feud between Prince Harry and Prince William is often featured and the members of the royal family, including the King have been used in satire.

READ MORE: Princes William, Harry ‘react' after SNL UK brutally mocks ongoing feud