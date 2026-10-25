Meghan’s father Thomas Markle Sr confesses: ‘Willing to speak with police’

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle Sr has made a fresh statement about the ongoing allegations of child abuse and pornography.

It was revealed that the Metropolitan police had knowledge of the harrowing accusations against Thomas Sr nearly seven years ago before his son Thomas Jr had reported him to the police.

However, Thomas Sr has vowed to “do whatever it takes” to clear his name and has agreed to speak to the investigators, via Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's pal reveals why she kept silent on father's allegations

“I have never had sex with anyone under the age of 18,” he said in response to the disturbing allegations for what is claimed to be a two-hour interview with Mail on Sunday.

He noted he would be “willingly speak to investigators and take a lie detector test to demonstrate his innocence”. Moreover, he added that his son is possibly behind this controversy.

Thomas noted that any child abuse images that were found on his computer were “planted”.

He also admitted that he did pay to sleep with women in Philippines but not underage girls. He stressed, “I like Asian women but that is not a crime.”

The statement comes after the Met shared that they failed to pass the details of the accusations to law enforcement agencies outside of UK.

Four boxes of alleged pornographic material were turned in by Thomas Jr after discovering it in the house. Filipino authorities are now investigating the former Hollywood lighting technician for the claims.

READ MORE: What happened in Palace when Meghan learned father's allegations: Revealed