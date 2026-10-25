Molly Mae breaks silence after emotional video about Tommy Fury's boozy night out

The outing comes after the Maebe influencer became tearful following her husband Tommy Fury's bizarre and aggressive behaviour at a wild Halloween party

Molly Mae Hague appeared in high spirits as she headed on a shopping spree alongside her daughter, Bambi, on Saturday.

The outing comes after the Maebe influencer became tearful following her husband Tommy Fury's bizarre and aggressive behaviour at a wild Halloween party.

During the latest outing, the former Love Island star, 27, headed to the Trafford Centre in Manchester with Bambi, three, wearing the new Samba trainers from her Adidas collection.

READ MORE: Molly-Mae Hague enjoys romantic escape with Tommy Fury

Later, she was spotted returning back to her car after shopping in Selfridges with her daughter, days after she shared a tearful YouTube video about Tommy's Halloween antics.

Tommy was reportedly asked to leave a Halloween event after he 'intimidated' staff during a 'boozy' night out with friends on October 10.

Tommy's struggle with alcohol dependence was the main factor behind his 2024 split from fiancée Molly-Mae.

Tommy and Molly-Mae found love on Love Island in 2019 but shocked their fans in August 2024 as the then-engaged couple revealed they had split due to Tommy's alcohol addiction.

Fortunately, Molly and Tommy rekindled their romance in May 2025 and have since welcomed their second child, son Midas in June.

However, before they got back together, Molly documented the highs and lows of their split on her Prime Video series as the pair navigated co-parenting their three-year-old daughter.

READ MORE: Tommy Fury 'becomes different man' for Molly Mae Hague and children