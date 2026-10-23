Tommy Fury hints at baby plans after Molly Mae Hague's tearful video

Tommy's struggle with alcohol dependence was the main factor behind his 2024 split from fiancée Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury has hinted at expanding his family with his partner, Molly-Mae Hague, in a new Instagram post on Thursday.

The boxer, 27, showed off his newly purchased Range Rover, which has seven seats, teasing that he 'just need to fill them now.'

Tommy's comments about having more children come after Molly-Mae revealed that she was not thinking about expanding their family.

READ MORE: Tommy Fury comes clean over reason behind Molly-Mae Hague split

Later, Tommy shared a gushing tribute to his partner, Molly Mae, saying he was incredibly proud of her.

His post comes just days after Molly-Mae shared a tearful YouTube video following his antics at a 'boozy' Halloween bash.

Tommy was reportedly asked to leave a Halloween event over his alleged intimidating behaviour during a boozy night with friends.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday October, 10.

Tommy's struggle with alcohol dependence was the main factor behind his 2024 split from fiancée Molly-Mae.

READ MORE: Tommy Fury heals differences with Molly Mae Hague's protective sister