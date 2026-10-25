Prince William to reunite with Harry as King Charles isn't 'very well'

Prince William has left with not many choices but to put Prince Harry rift behind at least for his father King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

The Prince of Wales has been warned of facing Harry as Andrew in his reign, so better late than never to resolve issues between them.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now returned to the UK with their kids for an extended period, questions about the reunion between Diana's sons are at an all-time high.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan turn dangerous for King Charles: 'Take away titles'

On The Royals podcast, host Roya Nikkhah said, "The extra pressure that Harry and Meghan, and their family, stepping away from it has put on William's own family is something I've always been told is something that he'll find impossible to forgive."

In response, journalist Jeremy Griffin shared that William is going to be King one day and beginning the most important phase of his life on a bitter note won't look good.

Also, the royal expert claimed that the reunion between the brothers will take place as King Charles is facing health issues. My fear for William and his reign is that Harry will become his Andrew."

Jeremy added, "That's why I think it's really important that this relationship is repaired.

"A lot of it goes back to what Harry expects, of course. If all he's asking for is 'fraternal repair', if you like, then I get that, and I think William should do something to help."

However, the reconciliation will only be for the sake of the monarchy's protection; there will be no strings attached.