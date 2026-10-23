Prince Harry, Meghan turn dangerous for King Charles: 'Take away titles'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unstoppable as the couple dropped a fresh bombshell on the royals, 'taking away' the firm's last weapon, which could have been used against them.

Since the beginning, it was clear that Harry and, especially, his wife cannot progress in life without their royal titles and affiliation.

However, after their historic UK return and successful Nottingham tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making daring moves.

READ MORE: Meghan records video message as 'competition' with King Charles begins

An insider told Rob Shutter that they are not afraid of losing their titles anymore, a shocking update indeed.

The couple thinks that the Palace will only make themselves look bad by stripping them of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

The source said, "Harry and Meghan would love the King to strip their titles. They’d become martyrs overnight. They could tell the world the palace was bullying them again. It’s the fight they want!"

Harry was born a prince, a reality which cannot be changed now. "Taking away a dukedom doesn’t erase Harry’s birthright," the report shared.

Rob quoted the example of Princess Diana, who also lost her HRH style after then-Prince Charles' divorce. But she was known as Diana, Princess of Wales. Also, she ruled the hearts of people even to this day.

An insider said, "Diana lost HRH, but she didn’t lose her identity or her public appeal. Harry believes the palace could make the same mistake with him and Meghan, handing them a fresh grievance and making themselves look vindictive."

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King Charles might 'think' that taking away their titles might not sit well with the Sussexes. But it could "turn" it into the "ultimate publicity gift."