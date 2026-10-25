Nicolas Cage recalls scary experience from early acting career

Nicolas Cage opened up about an unsettling experience from his early acting career.

The Ghost Rider star recalled how he temporarily lost himself in his character while filming the 1997 action thriller Face/Off.

The 62-year-old actor reflected on portraying FBI agent Sean Archer while impersonating terrorist Castor Troy.

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He became so immersed in the role during a prison scene that he began questioning his own identity and surroundings.

“At one point, during like, ‘I’m Castor Troy, I’m Castor Troy.’ I got lost. And if you look at the movie, you can see it. I’m like, ‘Who am I? Is this real? Am I in trouble? Am I in prison?’ And I really lost it,” the Oscar winner said.

Although the experience sounds frightening, he explained that it happened early in his career and that he has since developed greater control over his acting process.

“Thankfully, that doesn’t happen to me anymore. That was early on in my work. I think I’ve gotten control of it because I’ve developed my craft more,” the Lord of War actor added.

Notably, Cage shared the experience during a spotlight panel at New York Comic Con on October 10 at the Javits Center in New York City.

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