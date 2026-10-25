BBC Radio Merseyside star Steve Roberts dies aged 75

Steve presented Try Time alongside Ray French and Allan Rooney, and also hosted The Rugby League coverage for BBC Merseyside

BBC Radio Merseyside star Steve Roberts has died at the age of 75.

The commentator served the station for three decades, covering a wide range of sporting events throughout his career.

The presenter's death was announced in a social post on Friday, with a heartfelt tribute describing him as a 'brilliant broadcaster and consummate pro.'

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They wrote: 'We have some sad news to bring you this evening - our former presenter and commentator, Steve Roberts, has passed away at the age of 75.

'For over 30 years, Steve covered many sports, including rugby league and presented the legendary Try Time programme alongside Ray French and Allan Rooney

'Not only was he a brilliant broadcaster and a consummate pro, he was a great friend to many. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to Steve's family and friends.'

Following the heartbreaking news of Steve's death, his former colleagues took took to the comments section to share their condolences, with fellow presenter DJ Jade Burns writing: 'Heartbreaking news was always so supportive and kind, will be so missed.'

BBC producer Merryn Robin wrote: 'Steve you will be missed! Somebody who was always generous with his knowledge, his compassion and his talent.'

Steve presented Try Time alongside Ray French and Allan Rooney, and also hosted The Rugby League coverage for BBC Merseyside.

He later became a life coach and went on to help people looking to change their life through the Happy Copycat podcast.

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