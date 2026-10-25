Tom Brady’s rumoured new romance with Candice Swanepoel raises eyebrows

Tom Brady may have another supermodel on his radar.

The NFL legend is reportedly dating Victoria’s Secret star Candice Swanepoel, and sources claim their romance has been going on for a while.

According to Us Weekly, an insider confirmed the pair have been together “for a while,” though no further details about their relationship were shared.

If the rumours are true, Brady’s love life could be entering a new chapter after his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

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Since their split, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been linked to several high-profile names, including Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader and Sofía Vergara. His rumored dating history has certainly kept gossip columns busy.

Brady shares son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13, with Bündchen, and has a 19-year-old son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Swanepoel, meanwhile, shares sons Anacã, 10, and Ariel, 8, with former fiancé Hermann Nicoli. The pair split in 2018 after more than a decade together.

Brady previously suggested romance wasn’t topping his to-do list. Speaking to People in January, he said, “You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids.”

He added, “I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” noting he’s “so blessed in so many parts of [his] life.”

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Swanepoel recently walked in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, proving she’s keeping busy, too.