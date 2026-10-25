Emily Osment addresses age gap with 'Young Sheldon' costar Montana Jordan

Osment was 30 and Jordan was 18 when their characters' love story began on the 'Big Bang Theory' prequel

Emily Osment demanded an intimacy coordinator for her kissing scenes with Montana Jordan on Young Sheldon.

When Osment’s character, Mandy McAllister, was introduced in the Big Bang Theory spinoff, the actress was 30 years old while Jordan, who played her on-screen love interest Georgie Cooper, was only 18.

“That made me uncomfortable. He was a baby! A baby with a mullet,” Osment revealed in Jessica Radloff’s new book, Young Sheldon: The (Jucier-Than-Meemaw’s-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy.

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The Hannah Montana star made sure to advocate for not only herself but also Jordan and spoke to producer Timothy Marx about arranging for an intimacy coordinator.

“I don’t know if Montana even knew he could ask for that,” Osment noted. “Like, let’s give him the option, too. Make him comfortable. And he’s such a sweet kid, I think he would just eat his discomfort. But I love those guys, and I’m really happy it got to the point where they were able to do that [for us].”

The relationship between Mandy and Georgie, who is Sheldon’s older brother, eventually escalated, and the characters welcomed a daughter together. This led to another spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, with its third season having premiered on October 8.

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