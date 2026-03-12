Emily Osment celebrates joint birthday with 'fave tv husband' Montana Jordan

The 'Hannah Montana' alum shares a sweet glimpse into her and Jordan's birthday celebration

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays on the set of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Osment marked her 34th birthday on Tuesday, March 10, while Jordan turned 23 two days earlier on March 8. The Hannah Montana alum shared a glimpse into the joint birthday celebrations to her Instagram, giving a shout-out to her “favorite tv husband.”

“I took zero photos on my birthday because i was too busy dancing out in the wilderness with my my sweetie pies but @willsasso took this picture at work this morning and it deserved its own post,” wrote Osment.

“So lucky to share a birthday week with my favorite tv husband ever,” she continued. “New G&M tomorrow. We love you! We’re so grateful for you, season three here we come!”

The accompanying picture showed Osment and Jordan sharing a sweet embrace in front of two cakes, surrounded by cast and crew. The sweet photo was snapped by Will Sasso, who plays Osment’s on-screen father Jim McAllister.

During their birthday week two years ago, Osment and Jordan celebrated the confirmation of the Young Sheldon spinoff series based on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie Cooper and his much-older wife, Mandy McAllister, as they navigate parenthood.

“So thrilled to finally be able to celebrate this wonderful news I share with the best fake husband a girl could ask for,” Osment shared at the time.

The former Disney star added, “Huge thank you to our Steves and our Chuck for putting their faith in us as well as my whole team for working tirelessly to make my everlasting multicam dreams come true. Stick around y’all, the story continues…”