Prince William makes surprise stop to thank Welsh firefighters after Aberfan tribute

Prince William has continued his close connection with Wales, making a heartfelt stop in Treherbert earlier this week after joining King Charles and Queen Camilla to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.

The Prince of Wales visited Penyrenglyn, near Treherbert, to express his gratitude to the firefighters and emergency responders who worked tirelessly to tackle devastating fires in the area last summer.

The visit offered William an opportunity to recognise the dedication of those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect local residents and their homes.

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His appearance came shortly after the royal family gathered in Aberfan on 21 October to remember the 144 people who lost their lives when a coal waste tip collapsed onto Pantglas Junior School and surrounding houses in 1966.

Among the victims were 116 children, making the disaster one of the darkest chapters in Welsh history.