Princess Kate could be British Museum’s secret weapon after Duke of Gloucester

The Princess of Wales could be the British Museum’s next royal patron.

Museum insiders are said to view the princess as an ideal ambassador for its ambitious reinvention, as it works to shed its traditional image and establish itself among London’s most sought-after cultural destinations.

The princess has served as royal patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012, making her a natural choice for an institution looking to strengthen its connection with the arts.

Those behind the British Museum’s transformation are reportedly eager to build on the momentum generated by its acclaimed Bayeux Tapestry exhibition.

According to the Mail on Sunday, plans are being drawn up for two events that the museum hopes Catherine will attend.

"It would be the perfect partnership. They are keen to have her as patron. The Royal Family loves the British Museum and the British Museum loves the Royal Family," a source told the newspaper.

Any move towards a new arrangement, however, would not signal an immediate departure for the Duke of Gloucester, who has held the museum’s royal patronage for 23 years.

The 82-year-old royal has devoted much of his public life to supporting Britain’s architectural and cultural heritage, and there is no indication that he is preparing to step aside.

Royal interest in the British Museum has also remained firmly in view.

Last month, the King and Queen visited the institution alongside French President Emmanuel Macron to see the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition.