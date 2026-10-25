Katie Price pays tribute to mum Amy as she has 'days to live'

The post comes after Katie revealed that Amy had only days to live in an emotional admission

Katie Price has expressed her love and gratitude for her fans' support in an emotional post as her mother continues to battle a terminal illness.

The star’s mum Amy, 74, is terminally ill with a lung condition called Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

Taking to social media, Katie shared special memories with her family, including her daughter Princess and her sister Sophie.

She also shared several pictures of herself with her mother on trips together and at red carpet events.

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Penned in the posts caption, a grateful Katie said: “My biggest supporters”, with a red heart emoji and the hashtags #thebestofthebest and #myworld.

The post comes after Katie revealed that Amy had only days to live in an emotional admission she made while giving evidence during her ex- husband Kieran Hayler’s alleged rape trial.

At the time, Katie – who was explaining why she couldn’t make court the following day – emotionally shared: “My mum’s dying at the moment and I haven’t been able to see her [because] I’ve got a cold… she’s got days.

“I did promise my mum I’d see her tomorrow.”

Amy was diagnosed with IPF in 2017. The rare condition causes irreversible scarring of the lung’s air sacs, making it difficult to breathe.

She had a lifesaving lung transplant in 2023 after drifting into a coma and being days away from death.

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