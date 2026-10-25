Zara Larsson celebrates her 'biggest headline show' ever: 'That was fun'

Zara Larsson has just achieved a major career milestone.

The pop star, 28, played her biggest headlining show ever during her Midnight Sun Tour stop in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, October 23. With over 12.5k attendees, the concert marked the biggest show of not only her ongoing tour but also her entire career.

Celebrating the milestone, Larsson took to her Instagram with a heartfelt message of gratitude to her fans.

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“SYDNEY!!! 12 596 thank yous!” she wrote alongside pictures and clips from the night. “Not only the biggest show of the midnight sun tour, but my biggest headline show to date!!!”

“I will forget this night!” the Grammy-nominee continued. “And whew yall were LOUD!!!!”

The Lush Life hitmaker also thanked her opening act, Cat & Calmell, “for making the people jump before my set.”

“Australia, that was fun!!!” Larsson concluded.

The world tour kicked off in October last year with multiple stops across Europe. Larsson then took the tour to North America earlier this year, followed by several stops in Asia. She will conclude the tour in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 1.

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