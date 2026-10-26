Harry Styles announces release date for 'Coming Up Roses' music video

Harry Styles is giving fans another visual from his latest album.

The musician has announced that the music video for Coming Up Roses will arrive on Monday, October 26, marking the fourth video release from Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Styles first teased the news during his Saturday concert, which marked the 27th night of his 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden. In fan-captured footage, the 32-year-old was seated at his piano between songs when he casually announced, “Coming Up Roses video on Monday,” without any further explanation.

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The former One Direction star later confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a still from the upcoming video alongside the caption, “October 26, 16:00 UK.”

Since releasing his latest album in March, Styles has unveiled music videos for three other tracks: Aperture, American Girls and Dance No More. The upcoming release will add to the visual rollout for the record.

The Madison Square Garden residency is part of Styles’ ongoing Together, Together Tour, which supports the album. After wrapping up the New York shows later this week, the singer is set to take a short break before heading to Australia.

The tour will continue into 2027 with additional dates across North America and Europe, before concluding at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 28.

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