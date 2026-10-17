Harry Styles debuts unreleased Liam Payne tribute song

Harry Styles debuted an unreleased tribute song on Liam Payne’s second death anniversary.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker became emotional as he reflected on the people who helped shape his life and career before debuting What Is Enough during his Together, Together tour residency in New York on Friday, October 16, marking two years since Payne’s death.

Before performing the song, the former One Direction star urged fans to cherish their loved ones, “Get home safe, tell someone you love that you love them. Tell your friends that you love them.”

READ MORE: Niall Horan breaks down in tears honouring Liam Payne on death anniversary

He reflected on the significance of performing at Madison Square Garden, admitting that he felt incredibly lucky to be able to put on the shows and see his name displayed at the venue.

“There are so many people in my life, friends and people that I’ve worked with, that I wouldn’t have been able to do this without,” the As It Was singer continued.

“Two years ago today, I lost one of those friends,” he stated, acknowledging the painful anniversary. “I’m gonna sing a song I wrote 2 years ago for my friend if that’s alright.”

“This one is for Liam,” Styles said before beginning the unreleased track.

The song, titled What Is Enough, featured introspective lyrics about grief, friendship and the pain of losing people close to you.

One particularly poignant line referred to “bury friends on Wednesday nights” and gathering around a fire in a garden, prompting fans to reflect on the deeply personal nature of the tribute.

READ MORE: Kate Cassidy remembers boyfriend Liam Payne on 2nd death anniversary