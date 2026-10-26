Kris Jenner shines in Elizabeth Taylor’s scorpion cape

Kris Jenner wore Elizabeth Taylor’s historic scorpion cape to the Rome Film Festival on Saturday, 24 October, after lending it to her daughter Kim Kardashian for the series All’s Fair.

Jenner, 70, joined Kardashian at the screening of the show’s second-season premiere, held at the festival’s 21st edition.

Kardashian confirmed the story on Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of the two at the event.

Read more: Kris Jenner reportedly in no mood to settle Kanye West feud

“Fun fact about the cape my mom is wearing,” she wrote.

“It belonged to Elizabeth Taylor, and my mom now owns it and graciously let me wear it in All’s Fair.”

The cape is a black velvet, hooded piece by Tiziani Roma, with an ivory silk lining and two silver scorpions embroidered across the chest.

Taylor wore it to Grace Kelly’s 40th birthday party in 1969, a Scorpio-themed gathering for about 60 guests.

Taylor, a Pisces, qualified as the spouse of a Scorpio. She paired it with the Taylor-Burton diamond necklace, which weighed 69.42 carats.

Vogue noted that Karl Lagerfeld was freelancing for Tiziani Roma at the time, and Christie’s suggested the cape may have been one of his designs.

It sold at Christie’s in 2011 for $74,500.

Jenner wore the cape over a floor-length white gown with long white gloves. The look suits her: she turns 71 on 5 November, which makes her a Scorpio.

Kardashian wore an archival Yves Saint Laurent leopard-print corset gown with a matching shawl.

“What a whirlwind you looked STUNNING,” Jenner commented under her daughter’s recap post. “I love you!”

Read more: Kris Jenner 'flipped out' over affair in Kim Kardashian's biography