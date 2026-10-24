Kris Jenner 'flipped out' over affair in Kim Kardashian’s biography

Kris Jenner reportedly “flipped out” on camera when she found her past affair in Kim Kardashian’s authorized biography.

Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, by Jonathan Van Meter, comes out on 27 October.

It was written over five years, with hundreds of hours of interviews with Kim and dozens of friends, family members and associates.

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According to reports, Kris went through an advance copy and found her 1989 affair with soccer player Todd Waterman, which happened while she was married to Robert Kardashian.

She reacted in front of Khloé Kardashian while the cameras were rolling.

“Why did Kim drag us all into this?” she was reported to have yelled. Kim reportedly went through every page and removed only two sentences, for safety reasons.

Kim told fans earlier this month that she agreed to work with Van Meter on a book about her, and that she trusts him but finds it “a little scary because it’s not my book”.

She said she has no say over the finished product, and when asked why Kris would not like it, she said to watch The Kardashians on Hulu.

The affair itself is not new.

Kris revealed it in her 2011 memoir and called it the “biggest regret” of her life.

She confirmed to Fox’s OBJECTified in 2018 that she had an affair with a soccer player, saying “I did, I did”.

She was married to Robert Kardashian from 1978 until 1991, and they had four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob.

In an earlier episode of The Kardashians, Kris told Khloé she made “a huge mistake” because she thought the grass was greener elsewhere.

Robert Kardashian died in 2003.

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