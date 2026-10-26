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Beatrice, Eugenie to leave either Andrew or Fergie unhappy: Here's why

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew pay heavy price for their 'acts' as Beatrice, Eugenie make huge decision

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Web Desk
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Published October 26, 2026

Beatrice, Eugenie to leave either Andrew or Fergie unhappy: Heres why
Beatrice, Eugenie to leave either Andrew or Fergie unhappy: Here's why

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie face another tough choice, and the decision will hurt one of their parents.

The festive season is just around the corner, and families will gather under one roof to cherish precious moments.

Last year, the sisters celebrated Christmas with the royal family, a sign of support from King Charles at the time when both Andrew and Fergie's scandal involving Epstein put his nieces in a negative light as well.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie makes unexpected appearance amid Meghan's fresh turmoil

Now, an insider revealed that Beatrice and Eugenie are "struggling to navigate family tensions" as holidays are approaching.

According to RadarOnline, "The sisters are struggling to navigate the family tensions, with their loyalty to Fergie outweighing their sympathy for their father.

"Beatrice and Eugenie, sisters, hold Andrew largely responsible for the family's predicament and fear spending Christmas together could expose the divisions between their parents."

King Charles' nieces are now "facing an absolute minefield" of whom to include and exclude from their plans as they do not want to upset either parent.

The source added, "They're having to think about who gets invited where, which family members might refuse to attend and whether spending time with one parent will be seen as a betrayal of the other.

READ MORE: Judge rules on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's court appearance

"The last thing either of them wants is to become embroiled in another family argument, but they're starting to accept that there's probably no way of getting through the holidays without somebody being deeply unhappy."

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