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Brad Pitt breaks silence on painful period after difficult chapter with Angelina Jolie

The 62-year-old Oscar winner detailed about his struggles during some of the most challenging periods of his life

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Web Desk
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Published October 26, 2026

Last month, friends revealed how his marriage to Angelina had sent his life spiraling
Last month, friends revealed how his marriage to Angelina had sent his life 'spiraling'

Brad Pitt has shared insights into his darker days following his painful divorce from his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

The 62-year-old Oscar winner detailed about his struggles during some of the most challenging periods of his life while promoting his latest film, Heart of the Beast.

In the movie, Brad stars as retired Special Forces officer James Belmont, who is accompanied by his retired combat dog, Odin, when their plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness. 

READ MORE: Brad Pitt's ‘Heart of the Beast' premiere gets romantic twist

He said: 'When I think of the darker days, it was certainly my close relationships that I relied heavily on. Friends, dear close friends a handful of close family, and was very open about my struggle.'

The F1 actor added according to The Sun: 'And being able to be that free with people who love you and have your back, and that you love back, is everything. It's everything.'

'The survivalists would tell us it's all about little wins. You're going to suffer losses, you're going to suffer pain, but it's just getting to the next little win.

'I thought that equated to life in that way, in the sense of when we are struggling and going through many challenges, just getting to that next little win, not thinking about the big picture, just that next little win.'

Last month, friends revealed how his marriage to Angelina had sent his life 'spiraling.'

Heart of the Beast hits theaters September 25.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt finally ends 10 years long legal battle with Angelina Jolie

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