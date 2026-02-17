Brad Pitt finally ends 10 years long legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may finally be ending their ten-year-long legal fight.

The ex-partners, who were once Hollywood’s golden couple, faced massive buzz with their divorce in 2016 becoming one of the most talked-about splits in showbiz.

Even after the divorce was finalised in December 2024, fight over their French estate and famous winery, Chateau Miraval, continued.

Brad, however, wanted to see messages from Angelina about a sale which he did not approve.

Now sources say that Brad, 62, is ready to move on in life, letting go of the drama which has been making headlines since forever.

The F1 actor is tired of the stress, endless court meetings and the effect it gets on his family, especially his children.

Some of his kids didn’t have much contact with him over the years, as friends say that he wants 2026 to be the year he finally closes this chapter.

The Couture actress, 50, is also feeling the pressure and the never-ending buzz. Emails apparently show that she is worried about her health and think that it could affect it majorly.

Angelina is now planning big life changes, including leaving Los Angeles once the twins turn 18.