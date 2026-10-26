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Taylor Swift faces marriage challenge after Travis Kelce's gloomy exit

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skip their signature PDA after Kansas City Chiefs’ loss

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Web Desk
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Published October 26, 2026

Taylor Swift faces marriage challenge after Travis Kelce’s gloomy exit
Taylor Swift faces marriage challenge after Travis Kelce’s gloomy exit

Taylor Swift might have encountered some tough times in her marriage with Travis Kelce.

The 14-time Grammy winner has some serious matters to deal with as her husband appeared to be in low spirits following the Kansas City Chiefs’ disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The couple’s latest public appearance has drawn attention after they left Lumen Field while the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end was noticeably subdued.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's producer shares behind-the-scenes photos from debut album

The pop star, who has become a familiar presence at Chiefs games, accompanied Kelce as they made their way out of the stadium.

However, their quiet departure stood out against the affectionate moments fans have come to associate with the high-profile couple.

The NFL star appeared to be in no mood for celebrations or interactions with fans after his team’s loss and the absence of the couple’s familiar hand-holding gesture, further sparked concerns among fans.

The lack of an affectionate moment, however, does not necessarily suggest trouble in their relationship, it’s just that the quiet departure offered a different picture from the couple’s more cheerful moments in the spotlight.

Notably, the couple’s gloomy ans serious appearance have been nothing more than a reaction to a disappointing night for Kansas City.

Yet, with fans closely following their every move, even a quiet exit without their usual public affection was enough to spark discussions.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift celebrates two decades of music with Swifties

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