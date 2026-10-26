Troy Aikman open to Cowboys return, admits broadcast career could be 'taken away'

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman has hinted at a possible return to the Dallas Cowboys as his broadcasting contract with ESPN entered final year.

Aikman, who has been calling on Monday Night Football, appeared to extend an olive branch toward Cowboys boss Jerry Jones.

For the unversed, Aikman was the frontrunner in leading the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles.

Appearing on journalist Mike Fisher’s YouTube channel, Aikman said, “This week he said some really kind things, which meant a lot to me, quite honestly.”

“So, yeah, I would welcome any conversation with Jerry. And quite honestly I don’t know if there would be or if there ever would be an opportunity. But if Jerry came to me and felt that, in his heart, I could lend some services that would help make them better, I would. I’d have a hard time not taking a good look at that,” Aikman added.

"As I'm into my last year at ESPN, I'm realising that this is something that could very well be taken away from me," Aikman told Fisher.

The Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Wednesday, October 21, that he pays “a lot of attention” to Aikman, adding, “And he’s very capable of doing any one of a number of things, certainly anything to do with football. I don’t know of any area, short of getting back out on the field, that Troy Aikman wouldn’t be qualified and competent to go into.”

Aikman, 59, is a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who appeared for the Cowboys for 12 seasons.

The legend QB is in his final year of ESPN contract, who has spent over 25 years in TV broadcasting.