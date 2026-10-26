Chad Green, ex-Yankees reliever calls it quits after decade-long MLB career

Former New York Yankees right-handed reliever Chad Green has announced his retirement at age 35.

Green appeared in 10 Major League seasons, closing the chapter after having spent most of his career with the Bronx before a final stint with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Green revealed the decision in an interview with Rndy Olson on AreaSports.net.

When asked about life at baseball, he said he “officially just called it quits in April, early April.”

Providing context behind the decision, Green said, after being designated for assignment by the Blue Jays in 2025, he continued working out and throwing in case a worthwhile offer emerged.

For context, he had been a free agent for over a year before deciding to retire.

“Nothing really materialised,” he said, adding that he has been spending time with his three children and is unsure of his next steps.”

Green didn’t appear in the 2026 season, as the Blue Jays cut him loose on August 3, 2025, designating him for assignment to make room for new reliever Seranthony Dominguez, and he cleared waivers without being claimed.

Green was the 11th round pick of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Green spent a long, hard stretch developing in Detroit's minor league system as a starter, before he was waived alongside Luis Cessa to the Yankees in December 2015 in exchange for Justin Wilson.

Green debuted his MLB career in 2016 with Toronto, and the very next year, he saw his stardom takeoff.

In 2017, he registered one of the best relief seasons in modern Yankees history, scoring a 1.83 ERA and striking out 103 batters in just 69 innings.