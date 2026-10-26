 
Geo News

Chad Green, ex-Yankees reliever calls it quits after decade-long MLB career

Green was the 11th round pick of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 26, 2026

Chad Green, ex-Yankees reliever calls it quits after decade-long MLB career
Chad Green, ex-Yankees reliever calls it quits after decade-long MLB career

Former New York Yankees right-handed reliever Chad Green has announced his retirement at age 35.

Green appeared in 10 Major League seasons, closing the chapter after having spent most of his career with the Bronx before a final stint with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Green revealed the decision in an interview with Rndy Olson on AreaSports.net.

When asked about life at baseball, he said he “officially just called it quits in April, early April.”

Providing context behind the decision, Green said, after being designated for assignment by the Blue Jays in 2025, he continued working out and throwing in case a worthwhile offer emerged.

For context, he had been a free agent for over a year before deciding to retire.

“Nothing really materialised,” he said, adding that he has been spending time with his three children and is unsure of his next steps.”

Green didn’t appear in the 2026 season, as the Blue Jays cut him loose on August 3, 2025, designating him for assignment to make room for new reliever Seranthony Dominguez, and he cleared waivers without being claimed.

Green was the 11th round pick of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Green spent a long, hard stretch developing in Detroit's minor league system as a starter, before he was waived alongside Luis Cessa to the Yankees in December 2015 in exchange for Justin Wilson.

Green debuted his MLB career in 2016 with Toronto, and the very next year, he saw his stardom takeoff.

In 2017, he registered one of the best relief seasons in modern Yankees history, scoring a 1.83 ERA and striking out 103 batters in just 69 innings.

Make us preferred on Google
Troy Aikman open to Cowboys return, admits broadcast career could be 'taken away'
Troy Aikman open to Cowboys return, admits broadcast career could be 'taken away'
Thunder's All-Star Jalen Williams carted off after serious injury vs Clippers
Thunder's All-Star Jalen Williams carted off after serious injury vs Clippers
Luka Doncic tops LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal with fastest 3,000-point milestone
Luka Doncic tops LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal with fastest 3,000-point milestone
Who was Lawrence McCutcheon? LA Rams legend, 5-time Pro Bowl RB dies aged 76
Who was Lawrence McCutcheon? LA Rams legend, 5-time Pro Bowl RB dies aged 76
Six Flags to add seat belts to Goliath and other coasters after fatal ejection
Six Flags to add seat belts to Goliath and other coasters after fatal ejection
What is ‘Gen Z' stare? Everything to know about viral expression
What is ‘Gen Z' stare? Everything to know about viral expression
Storm Boelo batters UK with 80mph winds, causing travel chaos and cancellations
Storm Boelo batters UK with 80mph winds, causing travel chaos and cancellations
China unveils 'kung fu' robot bodyguard that can fight attackers, lift cars
China unveils 'kung fu' robot bodyguard that can fight attackers, lift cars