Molly Mae Hague admits she does not recognise herself after welcoming son

The Maebe founder has now opened up about the impact her son's birth has had on her appearance

Molly-Mae Hague has made a candid confession, revealing that she is struggling with an 'identity crisis,' following the birth of her second child.

The former Love Island star, 27, welcomed by her baby boy, Midas, with Tommy Fury back in June.

The Maebe founder has now opened up about the impact her son's birth has had on her appearance.The influencer blamed her postpartum 'hormones' for the change, and confessed she still couldn't see herself as a brunette.

READ MORE: Tommy Fury 'becomes different man' for Molly Mae Hague and children

She said: 'I have never known my hair to grow back as dark as it grows back these days, and I think it must be to do with pregnancy, to do with hormones, but you guys like that have watched me for years, you know that even when I get roots, it doesn't go this dark.

'I think this is insane that my hair is now this dark when it grows back. I've always been a blonde and I've never ever struggled with my roots as much as I do now. And I think it must be from having children...

'In the latest video on her YouTube channel, Molly-Mae added: 'I'm going for my hair appointment this afternoon, and I just, honestly I'm so at an identity crisis right now.

'I don't know who I am, what I want to be or anything. Like why is my hair so dark? Why is like I look literally like a different person right now.

'I look like a complete brunette and I just don't think I am a brunette.'

Molly-Mae has been candid about her struggles with motherhood, frequently shedding light on her eldest daughter Bambi's behaviour.

Molly-Mae is widely regarded as one of the most successful Love Island stars of all time.

She is believed to be a millionaire, having built a successful career through her beauty and fashion ventures, as well as lucrative online brand collaborations.

READ MORE: Tommy Fury hints at baby plans after Molly Mae Hague's tearful video