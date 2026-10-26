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Gracie Abrams teases new collab with pal Audrey Hobert

Gracie Abrams and Audrey Hobert will soon release new music together

By
Web Desk
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Published October 26, 2026

Gracie Abrams teases new collab with pal Audrey Hobert
Gracie Abrams teases new collab with pal Audrey Hobert

Gracie Abrams has been keeping a surprise from fans and she dropped a hint at a new interview.

The 27-year-old pop superstar teased that she will release the Daughter from Hell deluxe edition "soon" and to excite fans even further, she noted that the upcoming release would feature her friend and longtime collaborator Audrey Hobert.

Hobert and Abrams have been writing songs together since the beginning of her career, and have made hits like That's So True, so fans cannot wait to listen to what their joined creative forces have made this time.

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams dishes on preparing for 'SNL' Halloween show

Reacting to the now-viral news on X, fans wrote, "minibar extended yessss," and "Or something even better imagine the smash hit they can write together."

A third chimed in, "OMG I didnt know, I cant wait."

While one exclaimed, "HOW SOON IS SOON," and "I need I need I need," as well as "I KNEW ITTTT."

READ MORE: Audrey Hobert makes bold admission about fame after debut album

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