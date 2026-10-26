Prince William's throwback photo resurfaces after BBC star reveals awkward moment

Prince William photograph alongside Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has resurfaced.

Photographer Hannah Pye shared the throwback image on Instagram, revealing that it was taken during a conversation between William and Karan for the Earthshot Prize.

The pair came together to announce the finalists for the 2026 awards, which will take place in Mumbai next month.

Praising the project, Hannah wrote: "A total delight to work on this one with the brilliant @earthshotprize."

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She also credited Karan and the production team behind the shoot, adding that the image had been captured alongside Scenester Films.

Recently another picture of William sparked plenty of interest online, following his interview with Sally for a special BBC documentary celebrating Sir Kevin Sinfield's fundraising efforts for people living with motor neurone disease (MND).

Sally, who interviewed the Prince of Wales for Thank You Sir Kev, recently shared the story behind their post-interview image, admitting that even she found herself wondering what to do with her hands when posing alongside the royal.

"And you know when I go and do interviews normally it's very, very relaxed and we all have a picture at the end. Look what I did." she said, before the photograph appeared on screen.

Laughing at the result, Sally exclaimed: "Look, look! Look at me with my awkward hands!"

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She went on to reveal that she had asked William how they should pose for the picture, explaining: "I said to him, 'What are we gonna do with our hands?', and he said, 'Well, I'm going to do this'.

So I thought, well I'll just do the same… you can't put your arms around the Prince of Wales, can you?!"