Prince William's TV appearance was just the start as BBC star shares royal scoop

Prince William’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show was just the beginning of his television moment.

The Prince of Wales is earning fresh praise ahead of an emotional new BBC documentary.

BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent has offered BTS into her latest interview with the royal, revealing that William was particularly impressed by Sir Kevin Sinfield’s leadership and fundraising efforts for people living with motor neurone disease (MND).

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Taking to Instagram, Sally shared a photograph with the Prince and announced their upcoming conversation, which will form part of Thank You Sir Kev, a special BBC film celebrating the former rugby star’s remarkable work.

“Tomorrow on @bbcbreakfast an exclusive interview with HRH The Prince of Wales,” she wrote, explaining that their discussion would explore William’s admiration for Kevin.

The interview will air on BBC Breakfast from 6am, ahead of the documentary’s broadcast on BBC One at 8pm.

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Sally believes William shares the public’s admiration for him, whose friendship with his former rugby teammate Rob Burrow became a powerful symbol of loyalty and compassion.

Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019, died in June 2024, aged 41.

The Tv presenter explained that his determination has left people visibly moved.

“Whenever I go and film with Kevin's team or we're out on a challenge, the people who come up to talk to him or who turn up to cheer, they are in awe of him,” she said.

Sally liked how the Prince spoke thoughtfully about the qualities that make the former rugby league star such an effective leader.

“The interesting thing with William is when he talks about Kev's style of leadership,” she explained.

“He's a man who clearly has studied leadership, and he's talking about how Kevin's strengths are the way he leads a team and the way he leads people.”