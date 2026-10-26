Taylor Swift gears up for huge songwriting honour amid Oscar buzz

Taylor Swift is about to mark a monumental occasion of her music career, after a year of many remarkable milestones.

The 36-year-old pop superstar will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight, October 26, at the 56th annual gala at Music City Center in Nashville.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker will become the youngest-ever inductee at the ceremony and cement her legacy as the songwriter of the generation.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift celebrates two decades of music with Swifties

Swifties flocked to X to celebrate and wrote, "being first ballot inductee of nashville songwriters hall of fame is such a big deal, they only induct ONE person a year and Taylor was up against Chris Stapleton, some of you don’t realize how insane it is that SHE is getting indicted this year,also as the youngest inductee ever."

Another applauded, "She's already a legend at 37!!!" and "Queeen!"

More chimed in, "YOUNGEST INDUCTEE, THATS A REAL F---ING LEGACY," while someone speculated, "oh she will announce debut tv today."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's producer shares behind-the-scenes photos from debut album