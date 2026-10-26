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Robert Pattinson shares long-awaited progress update on 'Batman' sequel

Robert Pattinson sheds light on filming 'Batman' after release date got postponed

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Published October 26, 2026

Robert Pattinson shares long-awaited progress update on Batman sequel
Robert Pattinson shares long-awaited progress update on 'Batman' sequel 

Robert Pattinson has finally listened to the Batman fans, who have been waiting on the sequel for a long time and gave them an update on the filming process.

The 40-year-old actor shared that Steven Soderbergh has stepped in as the interim director while Matt Reeves is away for a family commitment, and the Twilight star has nothing but high hopes.

"I am so happy he's come on to help Matt. It's incredibly generous of him – and he's doing it in the loveliest way. It's completely selfless. I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done, so for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great,” Pattinson said in a new interview.

The Drama actor added, "I think they're in production already. And I'm starting in a couple of days."

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson let slip what happens next for 'Batman' sequel

Fans flocked to social media after the update, and wrote, "Batman finally learned to ask for help," and "batman part 2 has been in production longer than my side project."

A third chimed in, "not worried at all. soderbergh helping get it across the line is a win, and pattinson is a great batman," and "Good news that they're actually finishing it."

Sharing their expectations, one fan wrote, "He will cook for sure," while another added, "soderbergh stepping in to help matt finish his vision instead of taking over is actually really cool. hope matt's doing alright."

Batman 2 is slated for release on February 18, 2028.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson dishes on future plans after several back-to-back films

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