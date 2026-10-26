Jay Z ends tour on a high note with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre

Jay Z gave fans a night to remember as Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre joined him on stage during the final concert of his anniversary shows in Los Angeles.



The rapper surprised the crowd at SoFi Stadium on Saturday by performing over the beat of Murder Was the Case before Snoop appeared.

Dr. Dre soon joined him and the two stars took over the stage with some of their biggest hits.

The crowd heard popular songs including The Next Episode, California Love, Nuthin' but a G Thang and Still D.R.E. Oakland rapper Too Short also made an appearance earlier in the evening, performing Blow the Whistle.

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The concert celebrated 30 years of Jay Z's debut album, Reasonable Doubt, released in June 1996.

He performed some fan favourites, including 99 Problems, Izzo (H.O.V.A.) and Empire State of Mind.

He also remembered late rapper Nipsey Hussle by including his music and showing his photograph during the show.

During the final song, Encore, Jay Z addressed online discussions about ticket sales and audience numbers.

He encouraged fans to question what they read online, saying, "You gotta understand, you gotta question everything."

The celebrations also featured appearances from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nas and Alicia Keys at earlier concerts, making the anniversary run a major moment for the rapper.