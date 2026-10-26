James McAvoy, Juno Temple and Joey King share screen in new comedy

James McAvoy, Juno Temple and Joey King are joining forces for a new film called Almost You, which brings together science fiction, comedy and an emotional family story.



The film is about Phoebe, a brilliant engineer who is struggling to live with the loss of her younger sister, Edie.

Finding it difficult to accept that her sister is gone, Phoebe comes up with an unusual idea.

She uses Edie's old messages, videos and social media posts to create an AI version of her.

At first, having this digital version of Edie makes Phoebe feel happy and gives her some comfort.

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It allows her to feel close to her sister again. However, things become more difficult when her experiment goes against the rules of the company where she works.

As the story moves forward, Phoebe must face questions about whether technology can really bring someone back into our lives, even when that person is no longer alive.

Matt Lipsey, who has worked on Ted Lasso and Inside No. 9, is directing the film.

Shooting is currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.

The director said the story was first imagined as something from the future but now feels much closer to real life. He also said the film would balance funny moments with emotional scenes.

Bankside Films has secured worldwide sales rights to the project.