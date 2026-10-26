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Prince Albert and Princess Charlene pay tribute to young cousin died aged 29

Monaco royals mourn Antoine de Massy following heartbreaking death

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Published October 26, 2026

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene pay tribute to young cousin died aged 29

Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene have shared their sadness following the death of a young member of their extended family, Antoine de Massy, who has died aged just 29.

The royal couple paid tribute to Antoine, the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of Prince Rainier III. 

He was also the son of Christian de Massy, Prince Albert’s first cousin.

In a statement released on Monday, the Prince and Princess of Monaco expressed their sorrow at the news, remembering Antoine’s connection to a family whose history is closely intertwined with tennis in the principality.

“Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène were saddened to learn of the death of Antoine de Massy, aged 29, the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of Prince Rainier III,” the statement read.

Antoine was a keen tennis player, continuing a sporting tradition long associated with his family and Monaco. 

Tennis holds a prominent place in the principality’s sporting calendar, with the Monte Carlo Masters among its most prestigious annual events.

Offering their condolences to those closest to him, the royal couple added: “Their Highnesses share in the grief of his family and loved ones and offer them their sincere condolences at this painful time.”

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