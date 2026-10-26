Walter Koenig dies at 90: ‘Star Trek’ costar George Takei leads tributes

Walter Koenig, best known for playing Pavel Chekov on Star Trek, has died at 90.

The actor passed away at his North Hollywood home on Sunday, October 25, with his daughter, Danielle, and niece by his side.

“Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world,” his agency wrote in a Facebook tribute on Monday. “Walter’s legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him.”

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The news prompted an emotional tribute from longtime costar George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in the iconic science-fiction franchise.

“My heart is heavy,” Takei wrote, remembering how Koenig stood beside him as best man when he married Brad Altman in 2008.

“Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend,” Takei continued. “To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too.”

Koenig was born in Chicago on September 14, 1936, to Russian Jewish immigrant parents and later studied psychology at UCLA before pursuing acting. He joined the original Star Trek television cast in 1967 and reprised his role in several franchise films, including Star Trek: The Motion Picture and The Wrath of Khan.

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